The S-300VM air defense missile system launcher, UAV control points, and enemy forces and assets were hit.

New bavovna on TOT: what is known

As part of consistent measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces continue to strike important enemy targets on its territory and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

So, on the night of February 18, 2026, the following were affected:

in the area of the village of Trudove (TOT of Zaporizhia region) — the area of concentration of the enemy UAV unit;

in the area of the Tokmak settlement (TOT of Zaporizhia region) — a UAV workshop;

in the area of the village of Staromlynivka (TOT of Donetsk region) — a communication node;

Donetsk city (TOT of Donetsk region) — concentration of military equipment of the occupiers.

In addition, on February 17, a launcher of the S-300VM anti-aircraft missile system was hit in the Mariupol area (TOT of the Donetsk region).

Also, in the area of the village of Salne (Kursk region, Russia) and in the area of the town of Rodynske (TOT of the Donetsk region), enemy UAV control points were hit.

Enemy losses and the final extent of damage are being determined.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically strike at facilities that provide command and control of troops, air defense, and unmanned units of the Russian aggressor.