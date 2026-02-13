The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a number of strategic Russian army facilities on TOT

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Nebo-U radar station in Crimea, areas where drone operators and other personnel were concentrated, and an MTZ warehouse in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions.

“Bavovna” on TOT: the Nebo-U radar station, areas of concentration of UAV operators, and the MTZ warehouse were hit

As part of systematic measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the night of February 13 struck a number of important enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In the Zaporizhia Oblast TOT, in the Solodkovodenye and Lyubimovka areas, enemy manpower concentrations were hit. And in the Tokmak and Mykhailivka areas, enemy UAV operator deployment points were hit.

In the Donetsk region, near the village of Selidove, an enemy material and technical equipment depot was hit.

In addition, yesterday, in the area of the village of Yevpatoria (TOT AR Crimea), the 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" radar station was hit.

Also, in the area of Komyshuvakha (TOT of Donetsk region), an area of concentration of enemy military equipment was hit.

Enemy losses and the extent of damage inflicted are being clarified.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor.