The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the UAV control point and a number of strategic Russian facilities

As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, yesterday and on the night of January 28, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the aggressor state.

A UAV depot, a UAV control point, and a number of other facilities of the Russian aggressor were hit

In the Donetsk Oblast, a concentration of enemy manpower and a UAV control point in the Velyka Novosilka area were hit, as well as a concentration of enemy manpower in the Shakhove and Hryhoriivka areas.

Also, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Khokholska oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. Oil products have been confirmed to have caught fire — thick smoke is observed. The results are being clarified.

Among other things, the following were affected:

enemy ammunition depot in the area of Nyzhnia Duvanka on the TOT of Luhansk region;

concentration of enemy manpower in the area of the village of Hulyaipole (TOT of the Zaporizhia region),

battalion command post in the Berezovoye area (TOT of the Dnipropetrovsk region).

In addition, a hit was recorded on a concentration of enemy manpower in the village of Kolotylivka, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Occupiers' losses are being clarified

In addition, the results of the recent damage to the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation have been clarified — a fire covering an area of about 6,200 m² and damage to three tanks (10,000 m³) have been confirmed. Share

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening offensive capabilities and reducing the enemy's military-economic potential in order to force the Russian Federation to cease armed aggression against Ukraine.