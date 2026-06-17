The General Staff denied the Russian fake about "the destruction of a bus with children's football players by drones of the AFU" in the Bryansk region
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Ukraine
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The General Staff denied the Russian fake about "the destruction of a bus with children's football players by drones of the AFU" in the Bryansk region

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the statements of representatives of the Russian Federation about the alleged destruction of a bus with a children's football team in the Bryansk region by an Armed Forces drone.

Points of attention

  • General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refutes Russian claims of a bus incident with children's football players in Bryansk region, labeling it as fake news.
  • Russian Federation resorts to information manipulation and false accusations against Ukraine due to military setbacks on the battlefield.

The General Staff denied the disgusting Russian fake about the “hitting of a bus with child football players”

The statements of representatives of the Russian Federation about the alleged destruction of a bus with a children's football team in the Bryansk region by a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are untrue.

The General Staff emphasized that during the specified period, the Defense Forces of Ukraine did not use unmanned aerial vehicles against targets in the Bryansk region.

We view such reports as another information provocation by the Kremlin. Unable to achieve its stated goals on the battlefield and suffering significant losses, the Russian Federation is increasingly resorting to information manipulation and fabrication of accusations against Ukraine.

The General Staff also emphasized that at the same time, it is Russia that systematically violates the norms of international humanitarian law, striking Ukrainian cities, residential areas, hospitals, schools, and other civilian objects.

Thus, as a result of the recent missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, in particular on Kyiv, dozens of civilians, including children, were killed.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine strike only legitimate military targets and do not conduct hostilities against the civilian population.

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Ukraine
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