The head of the British Foreign Ministry, David Cameron, called on NATO to put itself in the best shape in case of the victory of Donald Trump in the presidential elections in the USA.

During a visit to Australia, the head of the British Foreign Ministry called on the Western defense alliances NATO and AUKUS to put themselves in the best shape.

He did not openly criticize Trump, noting that "America decides who it will elect as its president."

However, he warned NATO about the risks if Trump wins the US elections.

"The best thing we can do is build these alliances, get these projects in the best shape possible so that whoever becomes the new president can see them working with a very successful set of arrangements," Cameron advises.

To date, Trump has expressed no animosity toward the AUKUS deal, although he has been highly skeptical of NATO, particularly its members' performance against a pledge to spend at least 2% of gross domestic product on defense.

What is behind Macron's statements about sending Western troops to Ukraine

According to Jim Townsend, the former deputy assistant to the head of the Pentagon for NATO and European policy, in a comment to the journalists of the "Voice of America" publication, Macron's statement regarding the credibility of the introduction of Western troops into Ukraine left behind many ambiguities.

This drew Putin's attention to the fact that countries, not only France, but also other allies, are considering the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine not to fight the Russians, but to help prepare the Armed Forces or to take over tasks from Ukrainian troops in the rear areas , which they can perform, the analyst emphasized.

Townsend emphasized that this would allow the release of a significant part of the Ukrainian military, currently engaged in rear guard.

Townsend emphasized that this would allow the release of a significant part of the Ukrainian military, currently engaged in rear guard.

I think that there are ways that will allow the forces of other countries not so much to fight with the Russians, but to ease the task of Ukraine and allow other soldiers to go to fight. Therefore, what Macron said is important, the analyst expressed hope.

In his opinion, Macron's statement is exactly what Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin should have heard.

I think this is what Putin should have heard. This got on his nerves because he came back swinging his nuke saber in an attempt to scare everyone. It is a pity that there was an immediate reaction from many European countries, in particular Germany and other countries, which immediately said that they would not do this. I think Macron should have known this before making the announcements if he was negotiating or discussing this with his allies. But he surprised them, - emphasized the former senior official of the Pentagon.

He believes that it is important that the Kremlin and other European countries understand the attitude towards the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine.