The head of the British Foreign Ministry advised NATO to prepare in case of Trump's victory in the US elections
Category
Politics
Publication date

The head of the British Foreign Ministry advised NATO to prepare in case of Trump's victory in the US elections

David Cameron
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

The head of the British Foreign Ministry, David Cameron, called on NATO to put itself in the best shape in case of the victory of Donald Trump in the presidential elections in the USA.

What does Cameron advise NATO to prepare for in the event of Trump's victory in the US elections

During a visit to Australia, the head of the British Foreign Ministry called on the Western defense alliances NATO and AUKUS to put themselves in the best shape.

He did not openly criticize Trump, noting that "America decides who it will elect as its president."

However, he warned NATO about the risks if Trump wins the US elections.

"The best thing we can do is build these alliances, get these projects in the best shape possible so that whoever becomes the new president can see them working with a very successful set of arrangements," Cameron advises.

To date, Trump has expressed no animosity toward the AUKUS deal, although he has been highly skeptical of NATO, particularly its members' performance against a pledge to spend at least 2% of gross domestic product on defense.

What is behind Macron's statements about sending Western troops to Ukraine

According to Jim Townsend, the former deputy assistant to the head of the Pentagon for NATO and European policy, in a comment to the journalists of the "Voice of America" publication, Macron's statement regarding the credibility of the introduction of Western troops into Ukraine left behind many ambiguities.

This drew Putin's attention to the fact that countries, not only France, but also other allies, are considering the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine not to fight the Russians, but to help prepare the Armed Forces or to take over tasks from Ukrainian troops in the rear areas , which they can perform, the analyst emphasized.

Townsend emphasized that this would allow the release of a significant part of the Ukrainian military, currently engaged in rear guard.

I think that there are ways that will allow the forces of other countries not so much to fight with the Russians, but to ease the task of Ukraine and allow other soldiers to go to fight. Therefore, what Macron said is important, the analyst expressed hope.

In his opinion, Macron's statement is exactly what Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin should have heard.

I think this is what Putin should have heard. This got on his nerves because he came back swinging his nuke saber in an attempt to scare everyone. It is a pity that there was an immediate reaction from many European countries, in particular Germany and other countries, which immediately said that they would not do this. I think Macron should have known this before making the announcements if he was negotiating or discussing this with his allies. But he surprised them, - emphasized the former senior official of the Pentagon.

He believes that it is important that the Kremlin and other European countries understand the attitude towards the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine.

We need to tell other allies to calm down, keep their reactions to themselves and work on this issue. I hope it will happen. And that NATO is quietly developing creative solutions for countries to purchase equipment that can then be sent to Ukraine, the analyst noted.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO plans to compensate lack of US aid to Ukraine in case of Trump's victory
Ukraine and NATO
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Top NATO military says Alliance is prepared for potential direct clash with Russia
NATO tank

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?