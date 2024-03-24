The head of the British Foreign Ministry, David Cameron, called on NATO to put itself in the best shape in case of the victory of Donald Trump in the presidential elections in the USA.
What does Cameron advise NATO to prepare for in the event of Trump's victory in the US elections
During a visit to Australia, the head of the British Foreign Ministry called on the Western defense alliances NATO and AUKUS to put themselves in the best shape.
He did not openly criticize Trump, noting that "America decides who it will elect as its president."
However, he warned NATO about the risks if Trump wins the US elections.
To date, Trump has expressed no animosity toward the AUKUS deal, although he has been highly skeptical of NATO, particularly its members' performance against a pledge to spend at least 2% of gross domestic product on defense.
What is behind Macron's statements about sending Western troops to Ukraine
According to Jim Townsend, the former deputy assistant to the head of the Pentagon for NATO and European policy, in a comment to the journalists of the "Voice of America" publication, Macron's statement regarding the credibility of the introduction of Western troops into Ukraine left behind many ambiguities.
Townsend emphasized that this would allow the release of a significant part of the Ukrainian military, currently engaged in rear guard.
In his opinion, Macron's statement is exactly what Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin should have heard.
He believes that it is important that the Kremlin and other European countries understand the attitude towards the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine.
