The Joint Forces Group refuted Putin's false statements about the "surrounding of the AFU" in Kupyansk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Joint Forces Group refuted Putin's false statements about the "surrounding of the AFU" in Kupyansk

Kupyansk
Читати українською

The Joint Forces Group has spoken out about the combat situation in Kupyansk and the statements of the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian forces in the city.

Points of attention

  • Putin's claims of Ukrainian forces being surrounded in Kupyansk were debunked by the Joint Forces Group as fantasies and fabrications.
  • The combat situation in Kupyansk involves militias vying for control in the northern part of the city.
  • The Joint Forces Group emphasized the lack of factual evidence in Putin's statements and ridiculed them for being baseless.

"Fantasy and fiction": AFU on Putin's statements regarding Kupyansk

Heavy fighting is underway in Kupyansk and its surroundings, and the occupiers are trying to gain a foothold in the northern part of the city.

However, any statements about the "encirclement" of Ukrainian troops there are a fabrication and fantasy that are not based on any factual data on the ground.

The Group joked that these statements could be attributed to the age of the Russian dictator.

If Russian dictator Vladimir Putin were not a war criminal, one might express regret that in his old age he is once again forced to expose himself to ridicule and repeat lies from his own generals that even his loyal audience and Russian elites cannot believe.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff responded to rumors about Russian penetration into Kupyansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff spoke about the situation in Kupyansk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?