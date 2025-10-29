The Joint Forces Group refuted Putin's false statements about the "surrounding of the AFU" in Kupyansk

The Joint Forces Group has spoken out about the combat situation in Kupyansk and the statements of the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian forces in the city.

"Fantasy and fiction": AFU on Putin's statements regarding Kupyansk

Heavy fighting is underway in Kupyansk and its surroundings, and the occupiers are trying to gain a foothold in the northern part of the city.

However, any statements about the "encirclement" of Ukrainian troops there are a fabrication and fantasy that are not based on any factual data on the ground.

The Group joked that these statements could be attributed to the age of the Russian dictator.