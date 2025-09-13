The General Staff responded to rumors about Russian penetration into Kupyansk

On September 13, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the situation in the city of Kupyansk and its surroundings is under the control of Ukrainian defenders. Thus, the General Staff responded to the publication by DeepState analysts that Russian invaders are overcoming Oskil through a gas pipeline and entering Kupyansk.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers have neutralized a total of 265 Russians on the approaches to Kupyansk and 128 within the city itself, capturing enemy personnel for intelligence purposes.
- The General Staff highlights the importance of controlling strategic points, such as the exit from the gas pipeline used by the enemy, in order to thwart further advances and sabotage attempts.
The General Staff spoke about the situation in Kupyansk
Ukrainian soldiers emphasize that the Russian invaders are not giving up attempts to accumulate on the northern outskirts of the city of Kupyansk.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that there are several pipelines in the Kupyansk area.
What is important to understand is that 3 of them are already damaged and flooded, and the exit from the fourth is under the control of Ukrainian soldiers.
A counter-sabotage operation is underway directly in the settlement, and search and strike operations are underway around the city.
Moreover, it is indicated that Russian army personnel are being captured, replenishing the exchange fund and providing evidence that will be used against the enemy.
