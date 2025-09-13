The General Staff responded to rumors about Russian penetration into Kupyansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

On September 13, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the situation in the city of Kupyansk and its surroundings is under the control of Ukrainian defenders. Thus, the General Staff responded to the publication by DeepState analysts that Russian invaders are overcoming Oskil through a gas pipeline and entering Kupyansk.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian soldiers have neutralized a total of 265 Russians on the approaches to Kupyansk and 128 within the city itself, capturing enemy personnel for intelligence purposes.
  • The General Staff highlights the importance of controlling strategic points, such as the exit from the gas pipeline used by the enemy, in order to thwart further advances and sabotage attempts.

Ukrainian soldiers emphasize that the Russian invaders are not giving up attempts to accumulate on the northern outskirts of the city of Kupyansk.

The exit from the pipeline, which the enemy used to move personnel to Kupyansk, is under the control of Ukrainian defenders. The pipeline does not lead directly into the city.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that there are several pipelines in the Kupyansk area.

What is important to understand is that 3 of them are already damaged and flooded, and the exit from the fourth is under the control of Ukrainian soldiers.

A counter-sabotage operation is underway directly in the settlement, and search and strike operations are underway around the city.

Since the beginning of the operation, in two weeks, the enemy's losses amounted to 395 people, 288 of them were irretrievable. On the approaches to Kupyansk, in the areas of the villages of Radkivka and Golubivka, our soldiers neutralized a total of 265 Russians. In the area of the city itself — another 128.

Moreover, it is indicated that Russian army personnel are being captured, replenishing the exchange fund and providing evidence that will be used against the enemy.

