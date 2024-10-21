Generals accused of corruption continue to be released in Moscow. In particular, they covered not only the Ministry of Defense, but also other law enforcement agencies.

A large-scale purge of corrupt generals is being conducted in Moscow

As noted by British intelligence, on October 7, 2024, Russian media reported new charges against former Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, who was already charged in April 2024.

The first charge concerns the embezzlement of 200 million rubles during the purchase of ferry vessels for the Kerch Strait, which were damaged during the war. The second is the embezzlement of 3 billion rubles from the "Interkommerts" bank when buying foreign currency.

British intelligence reports that indictments against senior Russian military officials continue to pile up, marking the largest ever crackdown on officials below the government level.

Russian media also reported the dismissal of eight generals from departments such as the Investigative Committee, the Ministry of Emergencies and the Federal Penitentiary Service, allegedly over corruption scandals.

If true, this could be a potential indicator that the crackdown on corruption is moving beyond its former narrow focus on the defense sector, the British Ministry of Defense said.

Putin secretly dismissed a group of security forces

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a closed decree dismissing a large group of security forces. According to the "VChK-ODPU", according to the decree of the Russian dictator Putin, the following lost their posts:

Ihor Ivanov, head of the State Committee of the SKR for the Stavropol Krai;

Kyrylo Levita, head of the SKR Committee for the Voronezh region;

Rostyslav Lisnikov, deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Saratov region;

Deputy Director of the Department of Operational Management of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Oleksandr Molchanov;

Serhii Poletykin, head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Moscow region.

Also, by decree, Putin dismissed Serhii Prokonov, the head of the department of control over investigative bodies of the SKR SKR, head of the SKR SKR from Buryatia, Vyacheslav Sukhorukov; the head of the Digital Transformation Department of the FSVP, Oleksiy Timchenko (arrested on charges of corruption), the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Rostov Region, Serhiy Filippov.

Instead, Putin held appointments in the power bloc.