The Kremlin invented a new scheme to circumvent Western sanctions

According to Reuters, the Russian authorities are currently actively using a new scheme to circumvent sanctions against their tankers in order to sell gas.

Russian tankers continue to operate

Journalists draw attention to the fact that a sanctioned gas tanker of the Russian Federation was spotted near the Suez Canal during the transshipment of gas to a non-sanctioned tanker of the UAE.

According to TankerTrackers.com analysts, it is about the Russian tanker Pioneer, which transshipped to the Palau-flagged New Energy tanker, owned by the UAE and operated by India.

Ship transshipments are usually used to offload LNG from expensive icebreakers to cheaper conventional gas carriers, but can also be used to complicate cargo tracking, experts explain. Share

In addition, it is noted that the Arctic LNG 2 Plant, which was intended to be the largest in Russia, began producing liquefied natural gas in December.

However, it faced serious export problems due to Western sanctions, which were introduced against the background of the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Journalists also note that many countries, for example, India, continue to buy Russian gas, but do not advertise it.

Zelensky called on India to reduce the purchase of oil from the Russian Federation

As Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi recently stated, India has a significant influence on the Russian economy, because the aggressor country has lost many export markets due to sanctions.

The head of state urged the Indian authorities not to finance the Russian army, continuing to buy oil and gas from the Russian Federation.

I am sure the Government of India understands this. We are open to cooperation in finding alternative solutions. You are a big country, and we are not talking about millions, but billions that go back to Putin, to Russia, and then are used by him, because his economy is now subject to war. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, he knows in detail what profits Russia receives from this agreement with India.