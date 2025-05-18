The Kremlin is conducting a special operation called Doppelganger — what is important to know
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine is warning that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has activated the special operation Doppelganger. It is worth noting that this is happening on the eve of the presidential election in Poland.

Points of attention

  • The main messages employed by the Kremlin focus on criticizing Poland's support for Ukraine, advocating the country's exit from the European Union, and discrediting the policies of the government.
  • Pro-Russian media outlets aim to tarnish Ukraine's image, portraying it as the main cause of 'chaos' in Polish politics, amplifying tensions in the region.

What does the GUR warn about?

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Moscow's key tool is a special operation called Doppelganger.

GUR draws attention to the fact that this is one of Russia's largest and longest-running information campaigns, aimed directly at members of the European Union and NATO.

As part of this operation, the Kremlin's special services create websites and social media pages that mimic real Western media in terms of content and appearance. On such resources, the Kremlin spreads disinformation under the guise of real news.

In addition, it is indicated that in order to influence Polish voters, Russian special services are spreading false and manipulative messages.

This has happened most often in the last few months on the social network X, with the active involvement of bot farms and artificial accounts that imitated real voters.

The main messages used by the Kremlin are limited to criticizing Poland's support for Ukraine, calling for the country to leave the European Union, and discrediting the policies of Donald Tusk's government. At the same time, pro-Russian media outlets are creating a negative image of Ukraine, calling it the main factor in the "chaos" in Polish politics.

