The Kremlin is conducting a special operation called Doppelganger — what is important to know

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine is warning that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has activated the special operation Doppelganger. It is worth noting that this is happening on the eve of the presidential election in Poland.
Points of attention
- The main messages employed by the Kremlin focus on criticizing Poland's support for Ukraine, advocating the country's exit from the European Union, and discrediting the policies of the government.
- Pro-Russian media outlets aim to tarnish Ukraine's image, portraying it as the main cause of 'chaos' in Polish politics, amplifying tensions in the region.
What does the GUR warn about?
According to Ukrainian intelligence, Moscow's key tool is a special operation called Doppelganger.
GUR draws attention to the fact that this is one of Russia's largest and longest-running information campaigns, aimed directly at members of the European Union and NATO.
In addition, it is indicated that in order to influence Polish voters, Russian special services are spreading false and manipulative messages.
This has happened most often in the last few months on the social network X, with the active involvement of bot farms and artificial accounts that imitated real voters.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Technology
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-