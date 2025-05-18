The Kremlin is conducting a special operation called Doppelganger — what is important to know

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine is warning that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has activated the special operation Doppelganger. It is worth noting that this is happening on the eve of the presidential election in Poland.

What does the GUR warn about?

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Moscow's key tool is a special operation called Doppelganger.

GUR draws attention to the fact that this is one of Russia's largest and longest-running information campaigns, aimed directly at members of the European Union and NATO.

As part of this operation, the Kremlin's special services create websites and social media pages that mimic real Western media in terms of content and appearance. On such resources, the Kremlin spreads disinformation under the guise of real news. Share

In addition, it is indicated that in order to influence Polish voters, Russian special services are spreading false and manipulative messages.

This has happened most often in the last few months on the social network X, with the active involvement of bot farms and artificial accounts that imitated real voters.