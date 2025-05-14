Watch: the DIU shared the results of combat work for the week
Watch: the DIU shared the results of combat work for the week

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Destroyed artillery systems, transport, and occupiers - the weekly results of combat work by soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

DIU destroyed 13 Russian artillery systems in a week

The active operations units of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine spent another productive week of front-line hunting for Russian invaders and their equipment.

The enemy losses inflicted by Ukrainian military intelligence fighters in response to the attacks of the Russian occupation forces amounted to 128 invaders: 33 killed, 95 wounded. Two more invaders were taken prisoner.

The list of GUR special forces destroyed and damaged by fire includes the following:

  • transport — 22 units;

  • mortars — 6 pcs;

  • artillery systems — 13 pcs;

  • UAVs (reconnaissance and strike) — 9 pcs;

  • UAV communication antennas — 9 pcs;

  • communication systems — 16 pcs;

  • Electronic warfare/electronic warfare/radar means — 7 pcs.

The scouts also targeted the Muscovites' engineering and fortification structures — more than a hundred were hit and destroyed.

