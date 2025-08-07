Yuri Ushkov, an aide to illegitimate Russian President Putin, announced preparations for a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States. It is not yet known when it will take place.

Russia is preparing a meeting between Putin and Trump

Ushakov noted that the venue for the meeting between Putin and Trump has allegedly been agreed upon and will be announced a little later.

An agreement has been reached to hold a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming days, and the parties have begun working on it. Share

Ushakov noted that Witkoff raised the idea of a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelenskyy, but Moscow left it without comment.