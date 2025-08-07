Yuri Ushkov, an aide to illegitimate Russian President Putin, announced preparations for a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States. It is not yet known when it will take place.
Points of attention
- Yuri Ushakov, an aide to illegitimate Russian President Putin, announced preparations for a meeting between Putin and Trump, with the exact date still undisclosed.
- The venue for the meeting has allegedly been agreed upon, but the specific details and date are yet to be confirmed by the Kremlin.
- There are talks of a trilateral meeting involving Putin, Trump, and Zelenskyy, but Moscow has not provided any comments on this proposal.
Russia is preparing a meeting between Putin and Trump
Ushakov noted that the venue for the meeting between Putin and Trump has allegedly been agreed upon and will be announced a little later.
Ushakov noted that Witkoff raised the idea of a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelenskyy, but Moscow left it without comment.
Next week has been marked as a landmark for the Putin-Trump meeting, but it is still difficult to say how many days the preparations will take, says an aide to the Russian dictator.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-