The Kremlin promises to prepare a meeting between Putin and Trump — when exactly
The Kremlin promises to prepare a meeting between Putin and Trump — when exactly

Putin and Trump
Source:  online.ua

Yuri Ushkov, an aide to illegitimate Russian President Putin, announced preparations for a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States. It is not yet known when it will take place.

  • Yuri Ushakov, an aide to illegitimate Russian President Putin, announced preparations for a meeting between Putin and Trump, with the exact date still undisclosed.
  • The venue for the meeting has allegedly been agreed upon, but the specific details and date are yet to be confirmed by the Kremlin.
  • There are talks of a trilateral meeting involving Putin, Trump, and Zelenskyy, but Moscow has not provided any comments on this proposal.

Russia is preparing a meeting between Putin and Trump

Ushakov noted that the venue for the meeting between Putin and Trump has allegedly been agreed upon and will be announced a little later.

An agreement has been reached to hold a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming days, and the parties have begun working on it.

Ushakov noted that Witkoff raised the idea of a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelenskyy, but Moscow left it without comment.

Next week has been marked as a landmark for the Putin-Trump meeting, but it is still difficult to say how many days the preparations will take, says an aide to the Russian dictator.

Trump says 'significant progress' made in Witkoff-Putin meeting
Donald Trump
Trump

