Trump says 'significant progress' made in Witkoff-Putin meeting
Trump says 'significant progress' made in Witkoff-Putin meeting

Donald Trump
Trump
Читати українською

The meeting between US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin was "very successful."

Points of attention

  • US President Trump announces 'significant progress' in the meeting between his representative Steve Witkoff and Russian President Putin.
  • Ukrainian President Zelensky expresses support for ending the war and safeguarding independence.
  • Trump emphasizes the success of Witkoff's meeting with Putin, stating that all agree on the necessity of ending the war.

Trump considers Witkoff's meeting with Putin a success

This was reported by US President Donald Trump on the social network Truth Social.

My Special Envoy Steve Witkoff just had a very productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Significant progress has been made!

He clarified that after the meeting, he informed some of the US's European allies about its results.

Everyone agrees that this war must end, and we will work towards that in the coming days and weeks.

Trump's post

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Trump, after which he noted that the war must end.

The war must end: our common position with our partners is absolutely clear. European leaders also participated in it, and I am grateful to each of them for their support. We discussed what was announced in Moscow.

Zelensky is confident that Ukraine will definitely defend its independence.

We all need a lasting and secure peace.

