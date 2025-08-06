The meeting between US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin was "very successful."

Trump considers Witkoff's meeting with Putin a success

This was reported by US President Donald Trump on the social network Truth Social.

My Special Envoy Steve Witkoff just had a very productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Significant progress has been made! Donald Trump President of the United States

He clarified that after the meeting, he informed some of the US's European allies about its results.

Everyone agrees that this war must end, and we will work towards that in the coming days and weeks. Share

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Trump, after which he noted that the war must end.

The war must end: our common position with our partners is absolutely clear. European leaders also participated in it, and I am grateful to each of them for their support. We discussed what was announced in Moscow.

Zelensky is confident that Ukraine will definitely defend its independence.