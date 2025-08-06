Trump says 'significant progress' made in Witkoff-Putin meeting

The meeting between US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin was "very successful."
- US President Trump announces 'significant progress' in the meeting between his representative Steve Witkoff and Russian President Putin.
- Ukrainian President Zelensky expresses support for ending the war and safeguarding independence.
- Trump emphasizes the success of Witkoff's meeting with Putin, stating that all agree on the necessity of ending the war.
Trump considers Witkoff's meeting with Putin a success
This was reported by US President Donald Trump on the social network Truth Social.
He clarified that after the meeting, he informed some of the US's European allies about its results.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Trump, after which he noted that the war must end.
The war must end: our common position with our partners is absolutely clear. European leaders also participated in it, and I am grateful to each of them for their support. We discussed what was announced in Moscow.
Zelensky is confident that Ukraine will definitely defend its independence.
