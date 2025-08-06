Watch: Trump's envoy was mocked in the Kremlin

On the morning of August 6, it became known that US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in the Russian capital Moscow for an official visit. Later, information emerged that he had already begun a personal meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin made it clear that it doesn't care about Trump's ultimatum

Nothing is currently known about the results of the negotiations between Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin, although they began around 12:00.

However, a video is actively spreading online, showing that the Kremlin has already managed to ridicule Donald Trump's special envoy.

In particular, it turned out that Witkoff was escorted to a meeting with Putin to the accompaniment of a children's song from the Russian cartoon "Fixies."

What is important to understand is that it constantly repeats the words: “Tick-tock, the hours are ticking.”

Thus, the Russian dictator's team made it clear that it remembers perfectly well Donald Trump's deadline to end the war against Ukraine, which expires on August 8, but is not going to do anything in this direction.

Steve Witkoff himself doesn't seem to have realized that they were being mocked. At least he didn't react in any way to this Kremlin prank.