"Putin will stop killing people." Trump reveals his new plan

According to US leader Donald Trump, a sharp decline in energy prices could affect Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and force him to immediately stop the war against Ukraine.

What is Trump up to this time?

According to the head of the White House, it is the radical decline in oil prices that could be a decisive blow to the Russian dictator's war machine.

If energy prices drop enough, Putin will stop killing people… If you drop energy prices another $10 a barrel, he will have no choice because his economy will be in terrible shape. Donald Trump President of the United States

What is important to understand is that just 2 weeks ago, the European Union finally adopted the long-awaited 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

Its approval was delayed for quite some time due to opposition from Slovakia and Malta.

This package, which is being called the toughest of the entire war, provides for the introduction of restrictions against another 26 companies for circumventing sanctions, including 11 outside of Russia - seven companies in China (three in Hong Kong), four in Turkey.