The leaders of the G7 countries made an important statement regarding support for Ukraine

The countries of the "Group of Seven" (G7) are united with Ukraine and will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary help and support to defend against Russian aggression as long as it is needed.

This statement was adopted on the initiative of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, chairing the Italian group.

We, the leaders of the Group of Seven, confirm our readiness to continue supporting Ukraine as long as necessary. We are united in our joint efforts to contribute to the struggle for its sovereignty, freedom, independence, territorial integrity and reconstruction.

After 1,000 days of war, we recognize the immense suffering endured by the people of Ukraine, and despite these difficulties, Ukrainians have demonstrated unparalleled resilience and determination in protecting their land, culture and people.

The G7 leaders said that Russia remains the only obstacle to the restoration of a just and lasting peace and confirmed their readiness to continue pressuring the Russian Federation through sanctions, export controls and other measures that cause significant economic losses to it.

We are united with Ukraine," the statement said.

The G7 includes Great Britain, Canada, Germany, France, the United States and Japan, and the European Union.

What is known about the G7 sanctions against Russian palladium and titanium

Representatives of the White House discussed the introduction of these sanctions within the framework of the meeting of deputy finance ministers of the G7 countries on October 22 in Washington.

Financial dignitaries from around the world came to Washington for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

In particular, the interlocutor noted that the USA took the initiative to discuss further sanctions against Russia to weaken the economy of the aggressor country.