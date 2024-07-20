The Millerovo military airfield is on fire in the Rostov region — video

On July 20, in the Rostov region (RF), explosions rang out in the vicinity of the military airfield "Millerovo". As a result of the drone attack, there were fires in the region. An oil depot was also hit.

On the night of July 20, the governor of Russia's Rostov region, Vasyl Golubev, said that the air defense forces of the Russian Federation allegedly destroyed 26 unmanned aerial vehicles. Golubev traditionally stated that "there are no victims". And he added that the information about the consequences is being clarified.

Instead, local residents reported on social networks about powerful flights in the area of the Millerovo airfield and explosions in the area of the oil depot.

Despite numerous hits, in the morning Golubev again stated that Russian air defense had allegedly destroyed 26 drones.

According to local residents, as a result of the UAV attack, more than 16 explosions rang out in the vicinity of the Millerovo airfield, as well as in the vicinity of the oil depot.

Fires were recorded in the area of the runway and aircraft parking lots.

Explosions in Russia and occupied Crimea on July 19. What is known

During the night of July 19, two regions of the Russian Federation and Crimea were attacked by drones.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that 11 drones were shot down over the Kursk region, three over Belgorod, and five more UAVs were shot down over the annexed Crimea and the Black Sea.

According to the information of the governor of the Kursk region, Oleksiy Smirnov, two residents of Kursk were injured and burned as a result of the fall of UAV debris. It should be noted that the official of the aggressor country did not publish any evidence.

In Belgorod Oblast, in Shebekino, a residential building was damaged as a result of morning shelling.