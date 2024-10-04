According to the Ministry of Defense, at least 177 Ukrainian soldiers have died in Russian captivity since the beginning of the criminal invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

What is known about the dead Ukrainians in Russian captivity

Journalists of the publication refer to the representative of the Coordinating Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War of the Ministry of Defense Viktoria Tsimbalyuk, according to whom, in the absence of international supervision, the real number of Ukrainians killed in Russian captivity is much higher.

Tsymbalyuk emphasized that the aggressor country does not return to Ukraine all the bodies of prisoners, and many persons are not even confirmed as prisoners.

"The more time they spend in Russian prisons, the closer they are to death," stated Tsymbalyuk. Share

Military Armed Forces

According to the results of exchanges between Ukraine and Russia, about 3,600 prisoners of war and Ukrainians who were forcibly deported to the aggressor country were returned from captivity by the occupiers.

In the report of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, it is noted that the torture of captured servicemen was "widespread and systematic" and took place with the permission of the top leadership of Russia.

The authors of the report added that since March 2023, 11 deaths of Ukrainians have been recorded, as well as an unspecified number of suicide attempts and "one documented case of suicide, presumably due to repeated torture."

What is known about the torture of Ukrainians in Russian captivity

According to the OHCHR report, the Russians systematically torture and ill-treat Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Torture includes beatings, electric shocks, sexual assault, strangulation, prolonged restraints, forced physical exercises, sleep deprivation, mock executions, and threats.

In particular, in Kherson, the occupiers repeatedly tortured the detained man, using beatings, strangulation, water torture, electric shocks, including genitals, and threatened castration. He was also raped with a metal object while applying electric current to his anus and genitals.

The UN notes that in many cases, representatives of various state structures of the Russian Federation are involved in torture, which indicates coordination between them. Also, the guards in the places of detention knew about the ill-treatment and had the opportunity to stop it.

The report also highlights public calls by Russian officials for the brutal treatment and execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.