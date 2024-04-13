According to the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense, Ivan Havrylyuk, from mid-May in Ukraine, repeated medical examinations of those with limited fitness for military service will begin.

What is known about repeated medical examination of persons with limited fitness in Ukraine

Approval of changes to order 402 is currently underway. And from the middle of May, a re-examination will begin to confirm the suitability for service of those people who were found to be of limited suitability, — explains Gavrilyuk.

He pointed to draft law No. 10449 on mobilization adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in the second reading as part of further mobilization activities in Ukraine.

Havryliuk emphasized that the document regulates several important things:

duties of citizens;

duties of local self-government bodies;

registration of all men aged 18-60;

part of the loopholes of evading mobilization have been closed.

Havrylyuk reminded that the Ecclesiastical Council in the first reading supported draft law No. 10379 on increasing fines for violation of military duty and mobilization rules.

What is known about the electronic registration of conscripts

Gavrilyuk noted that the Ministry of Defense restarted the "Oberig" electronic system and digitized information about Ukrainian men who can be mobilized.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Defense explained that "Oberig" provides digital data management at all stages of the mobilization campaign for each individual entity.

The register includes information from the tax service, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Education, migration and border services, as well as the Judicial Administration.

To date, as the deputy minister noted, 23 million requests to update citizen data have been made and data of men of military age have been digitized in all 24 regions of Ukraine and Kyiv.

Most of the regions have successfully established the data entry process regarding the status of passing VLK commissions. However, in order to ensure even greater efficiency and transparency, we plan to increase the capacity of the teams working in TCCs and JVs and to digitalize the entire mobilization campaign process for every citizen. Our goal is to ensure the transparency and efficiency of every step of this important process, said the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense.

Gavrilyuk also noted that by August of this year, more than 20 recruiting centers will be opened in Ukraine.

He emphasized that there are currently about 10 such centers in 5 regions operating in Ukraine.

one each — in Lviv, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia,

two Centers — in Kharkiv,

six — in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

By the end of July, 22 more such centers should be opened across the country. As of today, more than a thousand appeals have already been registered through the open centers. And more than 200 people are already applying for positions. We expect that, based on the results of the recruitment centers, we will increase the number of contracts to four to five thousand per month, Gavrylyuk emphasized.

Also, according to him, since the beginning of April, an aggregator of vacancies for the ranks of the Defense Forces of Ukraine has been launched, which were posted on the platforms LobbyX, Work.ua, robota.ua and OLX Robota.