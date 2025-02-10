The Ministry of Defense revealed details of Ukraine's long-range weapons production in 2025

The use of long-range weapons is one of the key elements of reducing Russia's military potential. Therefore, the task of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine this year will be to create means that can hit enemy targets at maximum distance with high accuracy.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's Ministry of Defense focuses on creating long-range weapons to reduce Russia's military potential and protect Ukrainian cities in 2025.
- The development of strategic missile systems and deep strike weapons is a priority to target enemy facilities deep in the rear and disrupt logistical chains.
- Investment in defense sector in 2024 led to the expanded production of cruise missiles and testing of new ballistic and cruise missiles with longer range.
Production of long-range weapons will dominate the Ukrainian military-industrial complex
In 2024, investments in the defense sector brought concrete results — the serial production of cruise missiles was expanded and new ballistic and cruise missiles with a longer range were tested. Work is also underway to supply air defense systems jointly produced by Ukrainian and foreign enterprises.
The development and production of long-range weapons remains the focus of the Ministry of Defense in 2025:
ballistic and cruise missiles, which should become a deterrent for an aggressor country;
components of the missile defense system (MDS), which will be able to effectively protect peaceful Ukrainian cities from enemy attacks;
a domestic missile defense complex, the characteristics of which will correspond to the best foreign analogues;
control systems for anti-aircraft missile systems.
Negotiations are currently underway with partners to obtain foreign-made systems, and modern Ukrainian missile defense systems are being created together with Western companies.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-