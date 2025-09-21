The Ministry of Digital Affairs responded to the statement about the data leak from "Diya"

On September 21, Oleksandr Fedienko, a member of parliament from the Servant of the People party, announced that there had been a large-scale data leak from Diya. The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has already denied this information.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs made an urgent statement

The department's team officially confirmed that it has already conducted an investigation and established that the distributed "merged" files are a falsification and do not originate from the "Diya" systems and are not the result of their hacking or leakage.

What is important to understand is that the published files are a mixture of previously known “leaks” from commercial sources that have been manually edited and supplemented with fake entries to make them look like a “fresh” database.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine emphasizes that this is a standard black market practice, when old "showers" are refreshed with fake records to pass them off as a new mass leak and mislead people.

We view the distribution of fake files as a coordinated attempt to attack the Action and undermine trust in government services. Share

It is also worth noting that “Diya” does not store personal data — the system works on the data-in-transit principle: information is pulled from state registers at the time of request and is not accumulated in the application or on the portal.