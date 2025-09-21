The Ministry of Digital Affairs responded to the statement about the data leak from "Diya"

On September 21, Oleksandr Fedienko, a member of parliament from the Servant of the People party, announced that there had been a large-scale data leak from Diya. The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has already denied this information.
Points of attention
- The distribution of fake files was deemed a coordinated attempt to attack the Action and undermine trust in government services, showcasing the importance of verifying information sources and maintaining transparency in digital affairs.
- The Ministry's urgent response and investigation into the matter aim to clarify the misleading information and combat the dissemination of falsified data, reinforcing the commitment to ensuring the integrity and security of government services.
The Ministry of Digital Affairs made an urgent statement
The department's team officially confirmed that it has already conducted an investigation and established that the distributed "merged" files are a falsification and do not originate from the "Diya" systems and are not the result of their hacking or leakage.
What is important to understand is that the published files are a mixture of previously known “leaks” from commercial sources that have been manually edited and supplemented with fake entries to make them look like a “fresh” database.
The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine emphasizes that this is a standard black market practice, when old "showers" are refreshed with fake records to pass them off as a new mass leak and mislead people.
It is also worth noting that “Diya” does not store personal data — the system works on the data-in-transit principle: information is pulled from state registers at the time of request and is not accumulated in the application or on the portal.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-