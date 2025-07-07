Weapons Marketplace. DOT-Chain Defence digital system launched in Ukraine

The DOT-Chain Defence digital system has been launched in Ukraine, which aims to accelerate and simplify the supply of weapons to the Defense Forces.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

According to Umerov, 10 brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will participate in the pilot launch, for which the Ministry of Defense allocated a billion hryvnias to the Defense Procurement Agency.

With these funds, brigades will be able to order FPV drones through the IT system of the State Logistics Operator, and soon other types of UAVs, electronic warfare equipment, and robotic complexes.

Each military unit will be able to choose exactly what it needs to perform its tasks. At the same time, the Defense Procurement Agency will ensure financing and delivery without unnecessary bureaucracy. Now the delivery will take place not in months, but in a few weeks. Rustem Umerov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

How the system works:

Soldiers independently select, order, and reserve the necessary equipment. They also see delivery times, leave feedback, and receive quick responses.

Manufacturers receive a clear mechanism for cooperation with the state and the army, as well as direct feedback from the military.

The state sees the real needs of the front, makes decisions based on data, supports the development of the defense industry and the introduction of innovations.

The Minister noted that DOT-Chain Defence is a kind of weapons marketplace created for the operational support of the front. He emphasized that it is "a transparent, competitive and fully digitalized system, developed on the basis of the food supply model for the army, which has already proven its effectiveness."