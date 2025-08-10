The Ministry of Education plans to increase the amount of student scholarships

Former Deputy Minister of Education Mykhailo Vynnytskyi told reporters that the Ministry of Education intends to increase the amount of student scholarships. It is important to understand that as of today they are: regular - 2,100 UAH, increased - almost 3,000 UAH.

Students can expect a scholarship increase

Mykhailo Vynnytskyi acknowledged the fact that the current amounts are indeed insufficient.

That is why the department's management concluded that scholarship funding needed to be increased.

"Right now, the Verkhovna Rada is in the final stages of considering a bill that says that we should have so-called national scholarships. These are increased scholarships that will be able to provide students with at least the minimum wage," Mykhailo Vynnytskyi confirmed.

He believes that this will allow young people to live off such a scholarship.

He also added that it will be for the strongest students who will have the highest scores.

What is important to understand is that the bill also provides for an increase in scholarships for students studying under a state order.