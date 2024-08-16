According to the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy, Svitlana Grynchuk, as of next week, Ukraine may return to blackout schedules.

What is known about the return to blackout schedules in Ukraine

What we will observe next week may lead to the fact that energy companies will have to apply shutdown schedules, Grynchuk emphasized. Share

According to her, we are talking about the return of heat to Ukraine.

She noted that repair works are ongoing at all energy facilities in Ukraine.

Brigades of technicians restore equipment damaged as a result of attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Energy system of Ukraine

Power outage schedules in Ukraine have not been applied since July 30. This became possible due to the exit from repair of two units of nuclear power plants and a decrease in temperature.

At the same time, according to forecasters, the temperature in Ukraine will not exceed 37 degrees during August.

What they say about the return of blackouts in "Ukrenergo"

According to Vadym Kudrytskyi, the head of the board of NEC Ukrenergo, the return of heat to Ukraine may force the regulator to once again introduce blackouts in Ukraine.

He noted that Ukraine is currently preparing for the heating season.

In particular, Ukraine actively cooperates with Poland on expanding technical capabilities and increasing the volume of electricity supply from the neighboring country in the winter period.

According to the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy Svitlana Grynchuk, thanks to the round-the-clock work of Ukrainian energy workers, it was possible to stabilize the energy system and eliminate part of the consequences of missile attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.