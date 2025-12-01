The Netherlands provides Ukraine with 250 million euros for the purchase of US-made weapons

The Netherlands announced the allocation of 250 million euros for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine to strengthen its defense against Russian air strikes.
Ukraine will receive 250 million euros in aid from the Netherlands
These funds will come as part of NATO's initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine.
Before meeting with his EU colleagues in Brussels, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans emphasized that these funds will be used to strengthen Ukraine's defense against Russian air strikes.
The funding will be provided under the Priority Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which allows European and Canadian NATO allies to purchase weapons and military equipment from the United States for the benefit of Ukraine.
Additional supplies of American weapons are expected to help Ukraine strengthen its defenses against air attacks and provide more effective protection for its cities and civilians.
