The Netherlands provides Ukraine with 250 million euros for the purchase of US-made weapons

The Netherlands announced the allocation of 250 million euros for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine to strengthen its defense against Russian air strikes.

Ukraine will receive 250 million euros in aid from the Netherlands

These funds will come as part of NATO's initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

Before meeting with his EU colleagues in Brussels, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans emphasized that these funds will be used to strengthen Ukraine's defense against Russian air strikes.

We see powerful airstrikes on Ukraine every day. The only way to help them in a short time is to deliver American supplies. Ruben Breckelmans Minister of Defense of the Netherlands

The funding will be provided under the Priority Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which allows European and Canadian NATO allies to purchase weapons and military equipment from the United States for the benefit of Ukraine.