The Russian pro-government media outlet Vedomosti published an article stating that the aggressor country has been hit by a wave of mass bankruptcies of individual entrepreneurs (IPs). What is important to understand is that this year in the first quarter this figure increased by 29% compared to the same period last year. This is already 8,146 cases.

The Russians are faced with a new serious problem

According to Russian propagandists, these are individual entrepreneurs with debts of over 1 million rubles.

What is important to understand is that they are often going to court to be declared financially insolvent.

In addition, it is noted that the number of bankruptcies in January-March of this year was 2.6 times higher than in the same period in 2024 (3,134), and 3.3 times higher than in the first quarter of 2023 (2,492).

A statement on this occasion was made by Maksym Kachnov, head of the bankruptcy practice of the legal group "Grishin, Pavlova and Partners".

The increase in the number of bankruptcies of individual entrepreneurs is a natural result of the increase in the tax burden, falling consumer demand, and a high key rate, he said. Share

It also recently became known that a huge wholesale market for expired food products is gaining momentum in the aggressor country.