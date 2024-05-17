The OP named the main planner of the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

The chief of the general staff of the Russian occupation army, Valery Gerasimov, is the only person who develops the strategy of the Kremlin's criminal war against Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak says.

Gerasimov is the Kremlin's only strategist in the war against Ukraine

According to the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, the chief of the general staff of the Russian occupation army, Valery Gerasimov, is the only person who develops the strategy of the Kremlin's criminal war against Ukraine.

Podolyak emphasised that Gerasimov remained almost the only one in the power bloc of the aggressor country who was actually not affected by the recent changes carried out by Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

The OP representative emphasised that Sergei Shoigu, who was dismissed from the position of the head of the Russian Defence Ministry and appointed as Secretary of the Security Council of the aggressor country, never had much influence and was not an important figure for Putin.

However, Putin decided to replace Patrushev with Shoigu due to the fact that he politically pushed the Kremlin dictator into the shadows.

Why Putin did not dare to fire Gerasimov

Podolyak noted that in fact Gerasimov is the developer of the concept of the so-called "hybrid war", which the Kremlin is actively waging not only against Ukraine, but also against Western countries.

At the same time, the adviser to the head of the OP noted that Gerasimov has a high reputation among Russian war criminals and the elite.

Podolyak noted that Gerasimov's release would provoke a conflict between Putin and the senior military leadership of the Russian Federation and the Russian ruling elites.

Shoigu is a nobody in terms of competence. Gerasimov is a completely different story. Gerasimov is practically the only person who plans a war and understands it in the strategic sense of the word. It seems to me that he has no equal in terms of understanding what war is. How effective he is in this sense is another question,’ explains the OP representative. Share