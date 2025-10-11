The Pentagon has allowed another country to build a military facility in the US for the first time

Qatar plans to build its own air force facility at the U.S. Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. The base will train Qatari F-15 fighter pilots and will also house Qatari aircraft.

The United States and Qatar jointly announced plans to build an air base in Mountain Home on October 10. It signals a significant deepening of relations between the countries after the White House provided unprecedented security guarantees to Qatar.

It is noted that this will not be a military base. The Qatari facility will be located on the territory of a US Air Force base and under American jurisdiction, a source told the publication.

Discussions were held during the administration of the 46th US President, Joseph Biden. And during the first term of US President Donald Trump, in 2017, Qatar ordered 36 modern F-15 fighter jets worth $12 billion.

However, Qatar's ability to conduct training is extremely limited due to the country's small size and the nature of the terrain.

The interesting point is that Qatar will build the facility from scratch. No American ally has had such a right up to this point. However, Qatar's media attaché to the United States, Ali Al-Ansari, explained to the publication that it will not be a Qatari air force air base in the usual sense.

Qatar has made a 10-year commitment to build and maintain a specialized facility at a U.S. air base designed to enhance skills and enhance interoperability... This represents a continued expression of the strong defense partnership between Qatar and the United States.

It should be noted that in early October, Trump signed an executive order on security guarantees for Qatar. He promised diplomatic, economic, and military support to the ally — and this came after the recent Israeli airstrike on Doha.