The Pentagon made an important statement regarding military assistance to Ukraine

Donald Trump's presidential order on a 90-day pause in international support does not affect military aid programs to Ukraine, the Pentagon has confirmed.

The Pentagon made a statement regarding Ukraine and Trump's executive order

Security assistance to Ukraine is not subject to the restrictions of the recent foreign assistance order, as it only applies to development programs, not military support, the US Department of Defense said.

This means that contracts for the production of weapons for Ukraine under the USAI program, issued by the Biden administration, remain in force.

Also, Trump's specific order does not affect any remaining and previously planned arms deliveries from US warehouses under the PDA program, which was announced by Joe Biden. Share

However, it is currently unknown how exactly Trump's presidential decree may affect non-military assistance to Ukraine. The US Embassy in Ukraine does not provide additional explanations on this matter and refers to the published text of President Trump's decree.

Trump's order to halt US foreign aid

On his first day in office, Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending US foreign aid for development programs for 90 days.

It states that all heads of departments and agencies responsible for US foreign development assistance programs must immediately suspend the allocation and disbursement of funds to foreign countries and international non-governmental organizations until such programs are reviewed for effectiveness and compliance with US policy.

Such an inspection must be carried out within 90 days from the date of signing the decree.