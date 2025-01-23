The Pentagon made an important statement regarding military assistance to Ukraine

Donald Trump's presidential order on a 90-day pause in international support does not affect military aid programs to Ukraine, the Pentagon has confirmed.
- Trump's executive order on a 90-day pause in foreign assistance does not affect military aid programs for Ukraine, as confirmed by the Pentagon.
- Security assistance to Ukraine remains unaffected by the foreign aid decree, as it pertains solely to development programs, not military support.
- Contracts for the production of weapons under the USAI program for Ukraine are still valid despite Trump's order, ensuring continued support.
- The PDA program's planned weapons deliveries to Ukraine are not impacted by Trump's directive, providing stability in military assistance as announced by Joe Biden.
- The potential implications of Trump's decree on non-military assistance to Ukraine are currently unclear, with the US Embassy yet to provide clarification on this matter.
The Pentagon made a statement regarding Ukraine and Trump's executive order
Security assistance to Ukraine is not subject to the restrictions of the recent foreign assistance order, as it only applies to development programs, not military support, the US Department of Defense said.
This means that contracts for the production of weapons for Ukraine under the USAI program, issued by the Biden administration, remain in force.
However, it is currently unknown how exactly Trump's presidential decree may affect non-military assistance to Ukraine. The US Embassy in Ukraine does not provide additional explanations on this matter and refers to the published text of President Trump's decree.
Trump's order to halt US foreign aid
On his first day in office, Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending US foreign aid for development programs for 90 days.
It states that all heads of departments and agencies responsible for US foreign development assistance programs must immediately suspend the allocation and disbursement of funds to foreign countries and international non-governmental organizations until such programs are reviewed for effectiveness and compliance with US policy.
Such an inspection must be carried out within 90 days from the date of signing the decree.
