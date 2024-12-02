Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed concern over the appearance of a Russian submarine in his country's waters.
Points of attention
- The Philippines is on high alert after a Russian submarine was spotted in its waters, leading to concerns about maritime security and sovereignty.
- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized the need to protect the country's territory and abide by international maritime laws amid the appearance of the Russian submarine.
- The Philippine military deployed resources to monitor the situation and established communication with the submarine to ensure the country's sovereignty is protected.
- The presence of the Russian submarine adds to the existing tensions between the Philippines and Beijing in the South China Sea, highlighting the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region.
- This incident underscores the importance of upholding international maritime laws and protecting territorial integrity in the face of escalating maritime disputes.
The Philippines sounds the alarm because of the appearance of a Russian submarine in the waters of the South China Sea
According to the Philippine military, the Russian submarine UFA 490 was spotted west of Occidental Mindoro province in the western Philippines on November 28.
What the Philippine Navy says
The country's navy deployed means to monitor the situation, and the warship established radio communication with the submarine.
The Philippine newspaper Daily Inquirer first reported on the Russian submarine with reference to unidentified sources.
The military said it would continue to defend the country's sovereignty, adding that its "operations remain compatible with international maritime law."
The Russian submarine was discovered against the background of prolonged tensions between Manila and Beijing in the South China Sea.
WATCH: The Philippine Navy says its aircraft “monitored and escorted” the Russian submarine UFA 490 during the latter’s transit through the West Philippine Sea on November 28, 2024. | via @michael_delizo— ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 2, 2024
(Courtesy: PH Navy)pic.twitter.com/oRXTQ4Jiw9
More on the topic
