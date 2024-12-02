Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed concern over the appearance of a Russian submarine in his country's waters.

The Philippines sounds the alarm because of the appearance of a Russian submarine in the waters of the South China Sea

Any interference in the territory to the west of the Philippine Sea, in our EEZ, our baselines is cause for concern, — emphasized the President of the Philippines in a comment to journalists. Share

According to the Philippine military, the Russian submarine UFA 490 was spotted west of Occidental Mindoro province in the western Philippines on November 28.

What the Philippine Navy says

The country's navy deployed means to monitor the situation, and the warship established radio communication with the submarine.

The Russian ship said it was waiting for the weather conditions to improve before continuing to Vladivostok, the Philippine Navy emphasized. Share

The Philippine newspaper Daily Inquirer first reported on the Russian submarine with reference to unidentified sources.

The military said it would continue to defend the country's sovereignty, adding that its "operations remain compatible with international maritime law."

The Russian submarine was discovered against the background of prolonged tensions between Manila and Beijing in the South China Sea.