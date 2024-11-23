Philippine Vice President Sarah Duterte said she had already agreed with the killer to kill the country's President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his family, and the speaker of the House of Representatives if she herself was killed.
What is known about the open war between the leaders of the Philippines
At the same time, Duterte stressed that she was not joking by making such daring, provocative statements.
It is noted that the executive secretary of the Philippines, Lucas Bersamin, passed information about the threat to the life of the country's president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to the elite unit of the presidential guard for the purpose of taking urgent measures.
What is known about the causes of conflict among the top leadership of the Philippines
In 2022, Sarah Duterte, together with the current president Ferdinand Marcos Jr., won the election and ran for the post of vice president of the Philippines.
However, after Duterte's victory, conflict arose almost immediately between Duterte and the president and his family.
In particular, the leaders differed in their views on the attitude towards China's aggressive policy in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.
Duterte began to criticize Marcos, his wife Lisa Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, accusing them of corruption, incompetence and political persecution of the Duterte family.
The vice president's latest statement, with threats to kill the president, came after the House of Representatives, which supports the president and the speaker, decided to detain Duterte's chief of staff, Zuleika Lopez, on charges of obstructing a congressional investigation into possible misuse of the budget.
At a press conference, an angry Sara Duterte accused Marcos of incompetence as president and of lying, as well as his wife and the speaker of the House of Representatives of making obscene remarks.
Asked about fears for her safety, Duterte, 46, suggested there was a plot to kill her.
