Zelenskyy arrived in the Philippines: first details

The President of Ukraine arrived in the Philippines. Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his colleague Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila.

What is known about Zelenskyy's visit to the Philippines

The Ukrainian leader said that he met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the first time in the history of our bilateral relations. He also told what exactly he discussed at the meeting.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the Philippines for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a clear position regarding Russia's aggression against our country, as well as support for important UN resolutions.

The President stated that Ukraine intends to open an embassy in Manila this year to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

They discussed the inaugural Global Peace Summit and the importance of Southeast Asian countries being represented at it. We appreciate that the Philippines will take part in the Summit, emphasised the Ukrainian leader. Share

The heads of state also discussed bilateral cooperation, in particular, the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the Philippines.

How was the president's visit to the Philippines planned

The president planned, but was unable to meet with his Filipino counterpart on the sidelines of the forum. So decided to fly to Manila, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the Peace Summit. Two Philippine officials told AP about this on condition of anonymity.

The agency noted that both leaders had been critical of China at a defense forum in Singapore.