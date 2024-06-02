Zelensky calls US permission to strike on Russia's territory 'insufficient'

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US permission to strike Russian territory with HIMARS surface-to-air missiles is insufficient to defeat all the military targets of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, which are used to attack the territory of Ukraine.

US should extend Ukraine's permission to use American weapons for attacks on Russia

The head of state emphasized that there should be an understanding of how the occupation army of the Russian Federation is waging war against Ukraine in the border areas of the Kharkiv region, where enemy artillery and long-range weapons are stationed.

Zelensky noted that Russia currently has about 10,000 S-300 missiles alone, which it uses to strike residential areas of Kharkiv.

Various weapons are there and they do not remove these weapons, because they know that Ukraine cannot strike with Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation. Even if they just hit with these weapons, — explains the president. Share

He emphasized that Ukraine has been at war for many years but does not attack the civilian population on the territory of Russia.

And the fact that Russia is hitting us — everyone sees it and sees the thousands of dead people... When we say allow us to hit the equipment of the Russian Federation, which is located on the border, to hit us at some military airfields from where air planes take off every day and every night of the fleet of the Russian Federation and shoot at us with various missiles, at civil infrastructure — purely dams, energy, schools, universities, — said Zelenskyy. Share

Ukraine should force Russia to limit its strikes on Ukraine

The head of state added that if we talk about military targets, then for Russians, hospitals where civilians and military personnel stay are a military target.