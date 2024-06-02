Zelensky calls US permission to strike on Russia's territory 'insufficient'

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US permission to strike Russian territory with HIMARS surface-to-air missiles is insufficient to defeat all the military targets of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, which are used to attack the territory of Ukraine.
US should extend Ukraine's permission to use American weapons for attacks on Russia
The head of state emphasized that there should be an understanding of how the occupation army of the Russian Federation is waging war against Ukraine in the border areas of the Kharkiv region, where enemy artillery and long-range weapons are stationed.
Zelensky noted that Russia currently has about 10,000 S-300 missiles alone, which it uses to strike residential areas of Kharkiv.
He emphasized that Ukraine has been at war for many years but does not attack the civilian population on the territory of Russia.
Ukraine should force Russia to limit its strikes on Ukraine
The head of state added that if we talk about military targets, then for Russians, hospitals where civilians and military personnel stay are a military target.
