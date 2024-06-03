Zelenskyy says Russian troops inflicted almost a thousand strikes on Ukraine for past week

In the past week alone, Russian troops have struck Ukraine with almost a thousand strikes — with various types of missiles, glide bombs, and kamikaze drones.

Additional air defence means for Ukraine can protect against Russian strikes

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated this on June 2.

Total disregard for human life and constant terror is what Russia is trying to spread. In just one week, the Russian troops struck almost 1,000 times — with various types of missiles, glide bombs, and kamikaze drones. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The president emphasised that the world is capable of making Russian terror lose.

Protecting life in Ukraine with a sufficient number of air defense systems, providing our soldiers with the necessary weapons with the necessary range, putting pressure on the terrorist state in such a way that Russia does not have time to adapt — this is the way to approach peace, Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy called the US permission to strike on Russia's territory insufficient

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the permission of the United States to strike Russian territory with HIMARS surface-to-air missiles is insufficient to defeat all the military targets of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, which are used to attack the territory of Ukraine.

The head of state emphasised that there should be an understanding of how the occupation army of the Russian Federation is waging war against Ukraine in the border areas of the Kharkiv region, where enemy artillery and long-range weapons are stationed.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia currently has about 10,000 S-300 missiles alone, which it uses to strike residential areas of Kharkiv.

Various weapons are there and they do not remove these weapons, because they know that Ukraine cannot strike with Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation. Even if they just hit with these weapons, — explains the president.

He emphasized that Ukraine has been at war for many years but does not attack the civilian population on the territory of Russia.