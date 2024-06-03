Zelenskyy says Russian troops inflicted almost a thousand strikes on Ukraine for past week

In the past week alone, Russian troops have struck Ukraine with almost a thousand strikes — with various types of missiles, glide bombs, and kamikaze drones.
Additional air defence means for Ukraine can protect against Russian strikes
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated this on June 2.
The president emphasised that the world is capable of making Russian terror lose.
Zelenskyy called the US permission to strike on Russia's territory insufficient
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the permission of the United States to strike Russian territory with HIMARS surface-to-air missiles is insufficient to defeat all the military targets of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, which are used to attack the territory of Ukraine.
The head of state emphasised that there should be an understanding of how the occupation army of the Russian Federation is waging war against Ukraine in the border areas of the Kharkiv region, where enemy artillery and long-range weapons are stationed.
Zelenskyy noted that Russia currently has about 10,000 S-300 missiles alone, which it uses to strike residential areas of Kharkiv.
He emphasized that Ukraine has been at war for many years but does not attack the civilian population on the territory of Russia.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-