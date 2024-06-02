Ukraine's president conducts meeting with Pentagon chief: details

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. They discussed the supply of weapons and security guarantees for Ukraine.

What is known about Zelenskyy's meeting with the head of the Pentagon

The meeting between the Ukrainian president and the head of the Pentagon occurred on the sidelines of the "Shangri-La Dialogue" Asian security summit in Singapore.

The parties discussed Ukraine's defence needs, strengthened the air defence system and the F-16 coalition, and prepared a bilateral security agreement.

I thank President Biden for making an important decision regarding defensive strikes by American weapons on enemy territory to effectively counter Russian attempts to expand the combat zone, Zelenskyy noted. Share

Aid to Ukraine from the USA

It is worth noting that the United States of America is the leader in aid to Ukraine. Washington provides Ukraine with financial and humanitarian aid and imposes sanctions against Russia and other countries that help the aggressor.

The USA handed the Ukrainian army artillery, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons, long-range missiles, ammunition, tanks and other weapons.

In addition, the United States recently allowed Ukraine to use the provided weapons for strikes on the territory of Russia. However, Washington has set limits. American weapons can be used in the border regions of the Russian Federation to warn or defend against attacks.