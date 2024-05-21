US Pentagon chief promises to speed up US military aid delivery to Ukraine

The US is speeding up the supply of security aid to Ukraine, which should change the situation in the war with Russia.

Austin promised urgent supplies of weapons to Ukraine

A constant flow of military and security aid from the USA will flow to Ukraine "from week to week".

US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin stated this at the beginning of the virtual meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine ("Ramstein-22").

In particular, as the US Defence Secretary said, today's meeting is taking place at a time of testing, as Vladimir Putin's invaders have launched another offensive on the sovereign territory of Ukraine.

Kremlin forces will try to make further gains in the coming weeks and try to create a buffer zone along the Ukrainian border. Lloyd Austin USSecretary of Defense

Austin believes this is a difficult and dangerous struggle, but the Ukrainian defenders are showing extraordinary courage and skill in using the capabilities provided by the Allies.

Putin's new attack on Kharkiv only emphasizes the importance of this Contact Group, Austin said and added that now about 50 countries from around the world are once again on the side of Ukraine. He assures that the participants of the Rammstein format will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary support. Share

In particular, the United States remains determined to give Ukraine its needs.

We are once again delivering urgently needed aid to Ukraine. The security assistance we are expediting to Ukraine will make a difference in this battle.

He says it is about 155-mm calibre shells, ammunition for Himars, air defence equipment, and anti-tank systems. This aid is part of US President Joe Biden's $1 billion support package.

Austin added that thanks to the approval by the US Congress of additional aid totalling about 61 billion dollars, the United States will continue to approve significant security aid packages for Ukraine.

You will see a steady flow of American aid to Ukraine from week to week.

The US Defense Minister also added that another $400 million aid package announced by Biden will help Ukraine defend Kharkiv and other areas on the front line.

Austin said the U.S. has already met many of Ukraine's urgent needs and much other aid is on its way to Ukraine. These are additional projectiles for the Nasams and Patriot air defense systems, additional Himars high-mobility missile-artillery systems and their projectiles, aviation missiles for portable Stinger complexes, portable Javelin anti-tank missile complexes, armored vehicles, etc. According to him, all this is necessary for the restoration of Ukraine's arsenals. Share

At the same time, he added that other participants of the Rammstein format continue to intensify their efforts to meet the most urgent needs of Ukraine. As of now, these countries have pledged more than $95 billion in security assistance since Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

At the same time, Austin noted that the Kremlin continues to intensify its bombardment of Ukraine with missiles and Iranian drones.

So the air defence system will be high on our agenda today. And I will strongly urge all our respected allies and partners to review their capabilities in order to deliver to Ukraine such urgently needed air defense equipment.

He also assured that the "Ramstein" format will continue to work on developing Ukraine's security for the long term.

According to him, the next weeks and months will be decisive.

Ukraine's survival and success are imperative to Ukrainian security, European security, global security, and American security. If Putin wins, the tyrants will conclude that they too may try to invade and subjugate their sovereign neighbors. This will leave Europe under Putin's shadow and make the world more violent and chaotic. Therefore, Ukraine's struggle for freedom and security is important for all of us. Share

Will the AFU be able to hit Russia's territory with American weapons?

For many months, the fate of Ukraine was held hostage by the US Congress when American lawmakers blocked the aid package. Even after the package's approval for more than 60 billion dollars, the Armed Forces are in a precarious position.

Russia went on the offensive against Kharkiv, although the occupation of the city is unlikely. But this offensive demonstrates the price Ukraine is paying for America's lateness. It also emphasizes the absurdity of US restrictions that prevent Kyiv from fighting Russia on its territory.

Dramatic changes took place on the battlefield around Kharkiv. In early 2022, the Russians tried to conquer the city, but their plans failed. A few months later, a Ukrainian counteroffensive knocked Russian troops out of the region. But now, the Russians are back and actively resisting Ukraine's weak defence.