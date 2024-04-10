Pentagon chief says Putin expecting West to stop support Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the national security of the United States currently depends on Washington's determination to support Ukraine.
Putin hopes for the end of support for Ukraine from the US and its allies
He noted that the US's delay in helping Ukraine endangers the entire free world and creates the risk of "unimaginable losses and dangers."
Austin emphasised that currently, China and other authoritarian and totalitarian dictatorships are closely watching Russia's actions in the Kremlin's criminal war against Ukraine, as well as the reaction of the United States.
What Austin says about the situation at the front in Ukraine
The head of the Pentagon emphasised that despite the numerical minority and superiority of the Russian Federation's occupation army in terms of ammunition and military equipment, the Ukrainian military continued to conduct excellent combat work and was able to return about half of the Ukrainian territories occupied by the Russian Federation's criminal army.
Austin stated that Ukraine does not require partners to fight for it but only requires means to support its efforts.
