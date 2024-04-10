Pentagon chief says Putin expecting West to stop support Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the national security of the United States currently depends on Washington's determination to support Ukraine.

Putin hopes for the end of support for Ukraine from the US and its allies

Our security in these troubled times depends on American resolve. Putin is betting that the United States will falter, abandon our friends, and leave Ukraine in mortal danger. If the Kremlin wins in Ukraine, it will embolden potential aggressors around the world, and the United States will be much less safe if Putin wins in Ukraine, the Pentagon chief mphasised. Share

He noted that the US's delay in helping Ukraine endangers the entire free world and creates the risk of "unimaginable losses and dangers."

Austin emphasised that currently, China and other authoritarian and totalitarian dictatorships are closely watching Russia's actions in the Kremlin's criminal war against Ukraine, as well as the reaction of the United States.

What Austin says about the situation at the front in Ukraine

The head of the Pentagon emphasised that despite the numerical minority and superiority of the Russian Federation's occupation army in terms of ammunition and military equipment, the Ukrainian military continued to conduct excellent combat work and was able to return about half of the Ukrainian territories occupied by the Russian Federation's criminal army.

Austin stated that Ukraine does not require partners to fight for it but only requires means to support its efforts.