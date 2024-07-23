According to the investigators of the National Police, the murderer of public figure Iryna Farion is the same person who is wanted by the law enforcement officers.
Points of attention
- The police have identified the suspect in the murder of public figure Iryna Farion, revealing details of the killer's elaborate planning and disguise.
- The suspect, who had been preparing for the crime for about a month, stood out with camouflage clothing and a meticulously planned approach.
- The killer's decision not to delay the crime, strategic planning, and atypical behavior have helped law enforcement officers in their investigation.
- Despite the power outage during the attack and surveillance cameras not functioning, the suspect's movements were captured, aiding in the ongoing search and examinations by the authorities.
- The National Police are actively working on establishing the culprit(s) behind the tragic death of Iryna Farion and are determined to bring justice to the case.
What is known about the suspect in the murder of Farion
Investigators note that the man, who is wanted on suspicion of murdering Farion, was wearing camouflage clothing, glasses, and a hat.
The alleged killer had been wearing these clothes since July 11, coming to the yard of the house where Farion lived and sitting at the nearby entrance.
In addition, it is noted that the suspect stood out among the others, because in conditions of incredible heat, he sat for hours in warm clothes and did not even have water with him.
He only left his spot from which he watched Farion for a few hours to eat dinner.
According to law enforcement officers, the suspect hid a weapon in a shoulder bag, which he brought with him from time to time.
As a murderer, Farion planned and carried out the crime
According to the results of the ballistic examination, the killer fired one shot with a 9 mm bullet, but it is currently unknown exactly what weapon the attacker fired.
The police also added that the killer decided not to delay the commission of the crime, because Farion was going to go to the sea with her grandchildren and daughter for two weeks.
At the same time, the killer calculated all options for the development of events.
During the attack, there was a power outage in the area where the linguist lived and some surveillance cameras did not work.
However, thanks to the videos that were collected, the suspect's route was recorded. He was the same every day and did not attract too much attention, because the man never went to a store, a pharmacy, or other places.
The video from the cameras shows that the suspect has atypical body language and a strange gait.
Now the law enforcement officers are conducting a number of examinations to establish the identity and continue the search.
