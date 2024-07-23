According to the investigators of the National Police, the murderer of public figure Iryna Farion is the same person who is wanted by the law enforcement officers.

What is known about the suspect in the murder of Farion

The killer prepared for the crime for a long time, about a month. This is not the person who picked up a weapon for the first time. We are sure that the shooter was the man who was wanted. We have witnesses who saw that it was him. We do not rule out that he had accomplices and that this was a contract killing, - emphasize the representatives of the National Police. Share

Investigators note that the man, who is wanted on suspicion of murdering Farion, was wearing camouflage clothing, glasses, and a hat.

The suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion

The alleged killer had been wearing these clothes since July 11, coming to the yard of the house where Farion lived and sitting at the nearby entrance.

In addition, it is noted that the suspect stood out among the others, because in conditions of incredible heat, he sat for hours in warm clothes and did not even have water with him.

He only left his spot from which he watched Farion for a few hours to eat dinner.

According to law enforcement officers, the suspect hid a weapon in a shoulder bag, which he brought with him from time to time.

As a murderer, Farion planned and carried out the crime

According to the results of the ballistic examination, the killer fired one shot with a 9 mm bullet, but it is currently unknown exactly what weapon the attacker fired.

The police also added that the killer decided not to delay the commission of the crime, because Farion was going to go to the sea with her grandchildren and daughter for two weeks.

At the same time, the killer calculated all options for the development of events.

During the attack, there was a power outage in the area where the linguist lived and some surveillance cameras did not work.

However, thanks to the videos that were collected, the suspect's route was recorded. He was the same every day and did not attract too much attention, because the man never went to a store, a pharmacy, or other places.

The video from the cameras shows that the suspect has atypical body language and a strange gait.

Now the law enforcement officers are conducting a number of examinations to establish the identity and continue the search.