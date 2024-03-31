The production of the Taurus was suspended in Germany due to a lack of orders from the government

The defense company MBDA, which is the manufacturer of Taurus missiles, has called on the German government to quickly make a decision on ordering the missiles, the production of which is currently on hold.

Taurus production is suspended

The head of the German subsidiary, Thomas Gottschild, said that the Taurus missiles will no longer be produced because the defense industry is not allowed to produce stocks without orders.

It's a challenge for our industry when production is disrupted, as was the case with the Taurus. In such cases, our suppliers, who are often small and medium-sized companies, stop production. Share

He added that with new orders, suppliers will first have to refocus and secure raw materials. Given the high demand worldwide, there are bottlenecks, especially for explosives raw materials.

Despite the improvements, there is still great potential for faster procurement of defense equipment.

The joint venture between Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo is the maker of Taurus cruise missiles and Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, among others.

As a positive example, Gottschild cited the order by several countries for up to 1,000 Patriot missiles, which the MBDA company will produce with its American partner Raytheon in Schrobenhausen.

We will deliver the first Patriot missiles within three years. Share

Scholz rejects Taurus deliveries to Ukraine

Whether Germany will supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine is a political decision.

With a flight range of more than 500 kilometers, Taurus has a "long distance effect".

Ukraine needs it to fight against Russian logistics chains and strategic goals.

Currently, Ukraine is covering its confrontation with other types of weapons. From the point of view of Ukrainians, Taurus would be an important additional block in the current situation. Share

Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejects Taurus deliveries to Ukraine.