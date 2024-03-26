Ukraine's MFA chief reports Germany's dissatisfaction with Ukrainian calls for Taurus missiles

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was receiving "annoyed comments" from Germany after calls to provide long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

What is known about Germany's reaction to calls to transfer the Taurus to Ukraine

The minister was asked about the supply of German missiles, to which he replied:

You can quote me, I don't mind. But every time I answer the question (about Taurus – ed.), I get irritated feedback from Berlin. Leave it to them. They put themselves in this situation. Let them find a way out.

Amid recent large-scale Russian airstrikes, Kuleba urged Western allies to hand over more air defence systems.

Give us the damn Patriots, he demands.

If we had enough air defense systems, namely Patriot, we would be able to protect not only the lives of our people, but also our economy from destruction, added MFA chief.

He also said that Ukrainian troops are losing positions at the front due to Russia's massive use of aerial guided bombs: They just fall on your head and destroy everything. That's how we lose ground, and the only way to prevent it is to shoot down planes with bombs. We need air defence systems on the front lines.

The scandal surrounding Taurus is gaining momentum

Recently, it became known that the discussion in the German Bundestag regarding the potential transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine may end with a whistle-blowing investigation against the meeting participants.

We will remind you that the T-Online portal published information about the details of the discussion.

It is about the report of the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, on the targeting features of the Taurus missiles, from which the real reason for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's opposition to the transfer of these missiles to Ukraine became clear.

As you know, the German chancellor publicly cited various reasons for not providing Taurus to Ukraine — from the reluctance to escalate and get involved in a war with Russia to the fear that missiles will hit somewhere in Moscow.