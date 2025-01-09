The Rada recognized the genocide of the Circassian people by the Russian Empire

On January 9, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a resolution recognizing the genocide of the Circassian people committed by the Russian Empire during the Caucasian War of 1763–1864.
Points of attention
- The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a resolution recognizing the genocide of the Circassian people by the Russian Empire during the Caucasian War of 1763–1864, aiming to restore historical justice.
- The resolution calls for other countries to recognize this genocide and condemns Russian Empire's actions that led to significant losses among Circassian society.
- The genocide of the Circassian people was marked by mass killings, forced resettlement, and ethnic cleansing during the Russian-Caucasian War.
- Ukraine advocates for the decolonization of the Russian Federation and grants the right to repatriation and self-determination to the Circassian people affected by the genocide.
- The adoption of the resolution is a significant step in honoring the memory of the victims of this historical crime and highlights the importance of international recognition of these atrocities.
The Rada recognized the genocide of the Circassian people during the Russian-Caucasian War of 1763–1864
An important document that restores historical justice was supported by 232 people's deputies.
This was announced by MP Maria Mezentseva, who is the main author of the resolution.
Main provisions of the resolution:
The mass extermination of Circassians and their forced expulsion from their historical homeland in 1763–1864 is officially recognized as genocide.
To express solidarity with the Circassian people, honoring the memory of the victims of the crime.
Condemn the actions of the Russian Empire, which led to significant losses among Circassian society.
To appeal to other countries and organizations to recognize these crimes as genocide.
Grant the right to repatriation and self-determination.
Condemn Russian propaganda's attempts to distort historical facts.
Instruct the relevant bodies of the Verkhovna Rada to work out the next steps, in particular, the creation of educational and research programs.
People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko was also one of the authors of the resolution.
Ukrainian entrepreneur and public figure Valeriy Pekar noted that the adoption of the resolution recognizing the genocide of the Circassian people is the result of extensive joint work by a special commission of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian public organizations, and Circassian organizations from around the world.
I hope that the next step will be the adoption of Bill 11402 on the basic principles of the state policy of Ukraine regarding interaction with the national movements of the colonial peoples of the Russian Federation, which will create a legal framework for the work on the decolonization of the Russian Federation, which is currently being carried out by public organizations on their own initiative.
The Genocide of the Circassian People: What is Known
The genocide of the Circassians (Adyghe) by the Russian Empire took place during the Caucasian War of 1763–1864. As a result of hostilities and resettlements, over 90% of the Circassians were cleansed from their historical homeland. In return, the Circassian lands were settled by other peoples, including the forcibly resettled Ukrainian Cossacks.
The government of the Russian Federation still does not recognize the genocide and extermination of the Adyghe.
Officially, the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Circassian Genocide is celebrated every year on May 21 in three republics: Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, and Adygea.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-