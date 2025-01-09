The Rada recognized the genocide of the Circassian people by the Russian Empire

On January 9, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a resolution recognizing the genocide of the Circassian people committed by the Russian Empire during the Caucasian War of 1763–1864.

An important document that restores historical justice was supported by 232 people's deputies.

This was announced by MP Maria Mezentseva, who is the main author of the resolution.

This is a historic resolution, which is the result of the joint work of the TSC. As the main author, I thank all my colleagues and experts who contributed to its creation. Maria Mezentseva People's Deputy

Main provisions of the resolution:

The mass extermination of Circassians and their forced expulsion from their historical homeland in 1763–1864 is officially recognized as genocide.

To express solidarity with the Circassian people, honoring the memory of the victims of the crime.

Condemn the actions of the Russian Empire, which led to significant losses among Circassian society.

To appeal to other countries and organizations to recognize these crimes as genocide.

Grant the right to repatriation and self-determination.

Condemn Russian propaganda's attempts to distort historical facts.

Instruct the relevant bodies of the Verkhovna Rada to work out the next steps, in particular, the creation of educational and research programs.

People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko was also one of the authors of the resolution.

The genocide committed by the Russian Empire during the Russo-Caucasian War (1763–1864) was accompanied by ethnic cleansing, mass killings, forced displacement, as well as the organization of famine and epidemics. Ukraine commemorates the victims of this crime, condemns the colonial policy of the empire, and calls on the international community to recognize this genocide, — wrote Honcharenko.

Ukrainian entrepreneur and public figure Valeriy Pekar noted that the adoption of the resolution recognizing the genocide of the Circassian people is the result of extensive joint work by a special commission of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian public organizations, and Circassian organizations from around the world.

I hope that the next step will be the adoption of Bill 11402 on the basic principles of the state policy of Ukraine regarding interaction with the national movements of the colonial peoples of the Russian Federation, which will create a legal framework for the work on the decolonization of the Russian Federation, which is currently being carried out by public organizations on their own initiative.

The Genocide of the Circassian People: What is Known

The genocide of the Circassians (Adyghe) by the Russian Empire took place during the Caucasian War of 1763–1864. As a result of hostilities and resettlements, over 90% of the Circassians were cleansed from their historical homeland. In return, the Circassian lands were settled by other peoples, including the forcibly resettled Ukrainian Cossacks.

Currently, 750,000 Circassians live in the Russian Federation, another 4.5 million in the diaspora, a significant part of whom dream of returning to their historical homeland. Large and influential Circassian diasporas exist in Turkey, Jordan, Syria, etc.

The government of the Russian Federation still does not recognize the genocide and extermination of the Adyghe.