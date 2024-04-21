The Russian army attacked Kharkiv. There is a victim

The Russian military hit Kharkiv with missiles

In the evening of Sunday, April 21, a loud explosion rang out in Kharkiv. It is reported that a person was injured as a result of the Russian shelling.

At 8:16 p.m., the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a missile threat to the region.

Already at 8:27 p.m., the head of the Kharkiv garrison and the city's defense forces, Serhiy Melnyk, warned on his Telegram channel about the risk of strikes by Russian guided aerial bombs.

Subsequently, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote that, according to preliminary data, the explosion occurred on the outskirts of Kharkiv. As a result of the Russian shelling, a civilian was injured — his legs were wounded by shrapnel.

Oleg Synegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, added that the victim was 19 years old. He was hospitalized.

Profile services check the places of hits.

Strikes by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv

The city has been under Russian shelling since the beginning of the full-scale war. During the last massive attacks, the invaders destroyed almost all of Kharkiv's critical energy infrastructure.

In a recent interview, the mayor said that in the event of a longer delay in American aid, Kharkiv risks turning into a second Aleppo. Share

Terekhov said the $60 billion US military aid package currently stalled in Congress was "crucial for us" and urged the West to refocus on the war.