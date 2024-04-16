Media reports Russia heavily strikes Kharkiv, trying to force Ukrainians to leave city
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Media reports Russia heavily strikes Kharkiv, trying to force Ukrainians to leave city

Kharkiv
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

Ukrainian and Western officials view Russia's increased shelling of the city of Kharkiv as a way to force civilians to evacuate.

Russia is trying to force Ukrainians to leave Kharkiv

Kharkiv, a northeastern city less than an hour's drive from the Russian border, has come under increasing fire from rockets, drones and heavy guided bombs over the past month. According to Bloomberg, energy infrastructure was damaged, and residential buildings turned into ruins.

The city, which had a pre-war population of about 1.5 million, has been under regular attacks since February 2022, but the Kremlin's latest actions appear to be a coordinated effort to cut off supplies and create conditions that will make the city unlivable, the officials said on condition of anonymity.

The siege of Kharkov is one of the main directions of the Russian military operation, which uses the depletion of artillery reserves and the weakening of Ukrainian air defense, as well as the lack of manpower. More than two years after the start of a full-scale war, living conditions in the city are becoming increasingly dangerous. The damage is quite extensive, and the attacks do not stop, so it will be difficult for the authorities to restore the functioning of the city until next winter, if, of course, the residents are still there, said the publication.

Almost no one predicts that Russian forces will be able to capture the city shortly. The Ukrainian military is strengthening its defences, and officials close to President Volodymyr Zelensky believe that Russia does not have enough resources for a serious offensive. According to them, this forced them to try to create panic.

According to people familiar with the progress of the discussions, American officials do not believe that Moscow can attack Kharkiv without a significant increase in the army size. President Joe Biden's administration also decided how the U.S. could help in the energy sector.

What is known about the situation in Kharkiv

Russia's war against Ukraine has entered a new phase. Drone and missile attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine have become frequent and massive, they exceed the capabilities of the air defense forces. The BBC writes that in the northeast, in Kharkiv, all three large power plants are in ruins.

The attack on March 22 was deliberate and destructive. Five Russian missiles hit the same spot, damaging turbines, generators and transformers and putting the station out of order. A week later, Russia again struck the city's power plants.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kharkiv's city major says Russians damaged crucial municipal TPP by latest strikes
A damaged house in Kharkiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's propagandists spread fake news about preparation of a "new Bucha near Kharkiv"
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacks educational institution in Kharkiv region with aerial bomb, two killed
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
State Emergency Service

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?