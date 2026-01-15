The Russian army destroyed a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv with a missile strike

Russia destroyed a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv

This was reported by the city mayor Igor Terekhov.

The enemy has destroyed a large critical energy infrastructure facility. The Emergency Response Headquarters is working 24/7, with emergency services and specialized specialists on site. Share

The Kharkiv mayor noted that everything is being done to minimize the consequences of Russian shelling and keep the situation under control.

We have been preparing for different scenarios, and now we are acting clearly and responsibly.

Today at around 2:40 p.m., the Russian occupiers launched ballistic strikes on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Explosions were reported in some areas of the city, and a few minutes before that, the Air Force reported a high-speed target in its direction.