The Russian army destroyed a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv with a missile strike

On January 15, Russia destroyed a critical energy infrastructure facility in Kharkiv with a missile attack.
- Local authorities and emergency services are on site to minimize the consequences of the attack and restore normal infrastructure.
Russia destroyed a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv
This was reported by the city mayor Igor Terekhov.
The Kharkiv mayor noted that everything is being done to minimize the consequences of Russian shelling and keep the situation under control.
We have been preparing for different scenarios, and now we are acting clearly and responsibly.
Today at around 2:40 p.m., the Russian occupiers launched ballistic strikes on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Explosions were reported in some areas of the city, and a few minutes before that, the Air Force reported a high-speed target in its direction.
