"The situation in Kyiv is particularly difficult". Zelenskyy held a special energy selector

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the emergency situation in the energy sector with the participation of the Prime Minister, members of the government, representatives of regional and local authorities of Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions.

Zelenskyy noted that many working details were discussed and that an extremely large number of problems need to be resolved as quickly as possible.

The situation in Kyiv is particularly difficult — the city authorities have wasted time, and now the government will correct what was not done at the city level. A permanent headquarters for the capital has already been formed, its work will be supervised at the government level. I expect full cooperation and interaction from the local authorities. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Today, there will be decisions on curfews — sufficient relaxations are needed during extremely cold weather so that people and businesses have all the necessary opportunities.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine will ensure the verification and expansion of the network of support and heating points in cities. As for Kyiv, this is a separate work. As of now, Kyiv support points need to be strengthened. Share

The Ukrainian government must immediately, today during the day, provide all necessary solutions to simplify and increase electricity imports by both state-owned companies and the private sector. Zelenskyy also expects immediate simplification of regulations for connecting additional equipment to the grid.

I am grateful to the regional and city authorities of Kharkiv for a very responsible approach in organizing the work of the energy sector in emergency circumstances. We have taken into consideration requests from the Dnipro region — Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, other cities and communities of the region. I instructed the government to separately process the requests and the situation in the Chernihiv region. We separately discussed the situation in the Boryspil and Brovary districts of the Kyiv region. The situation in the Sumy region is difficult — we are trying to help. I expect reports this evening on the implementation of the things that have been determined.

Separately, the President will hold a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the protection of energy facilities and additional requests to partners for air defense support.