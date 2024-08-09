The Russian army dropped a glider aerial bomb on Selidove — there are dead and wounded

On the evening of August 8, Russian terrorists dropped a glider bomb on Selidove, Donetsk region. As a result, two people died, seven were injured.

Two people died and seven were wounded as a result of shelling of Selidovoy. — two high-rise buildings and an administrative building were damaged.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, announced this on Facebook.

According to him, the Russians dropped a glider bomb on the city this evening.

This is already the second such deadly attack on civilians in a day — let me remind you, in the morning the Russians killed two people in Kostyantynivka. Do not underestimate the cruelty and treachery of the enemy! Keep yourselves! Evacuate!

As of 21:30, it became known about 11 wounded. Among the wounded is a child born in 2019.

20 high-rise buildings, six administrative buildings and three enterprises were damaged.

The Russian Federation once again shelled Donetsk region

On August 8, the Russian military shelled Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. There are casualties as a result of the attack.

As the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reported, 2 people were killed as a result of the shelling of Kostyantynivka.