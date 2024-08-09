The Russian army dropped a glider aerial bomb on Selidove — there are dead and wounded

On the evening of August 8, Russian terrorists dropped a glider bomb on Selidove, Donetsk region. As a result, two people died, seven were injured.
Points of attention
- The recent glider bomb attack by Russian terrorists on Selidove resulted in the death of two civilians and injuries to seven others.
- The attack also caused severe destruction to two buildings in the city, emphasizing the brutality of the enemy forces on civilian populations.
- This incident marks the second deadly assault within a day on civilians, showcasing the treacherous nature of the enemy and the urgent need for precautions and evacuations.
- In addition to Selidove, the Russian forces targeted Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region, causing casualties and substantial damage to the private sector.
- The repeated attacks by the Russian Federation in the Donetsk region highlight the ongoing conflict and the necessity for international attention and intervention to protect civilian lives.
Russia bombed Selidove, there are victims
The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, announced this on Facebook.
According to him, the Russians dropped a glider bomb on the city this evening.
This is already the second such deadly attack on civilians in a day — let me remind you, in the morning the Russians killed two people in Kostyantynivka. Do not underestimate the cruelty and treachery of the enemy! Keep yourselves! Evacuate!
As of 21:30, it became known about 11 wounded. Among the wounded is a child born in 2019.
20 high-rise buildings, six administrative buildings and three enterprises were damaged.
The Russian Federation once again shelled Donetsk region
On August 8, the Russian military shelled Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. There are casualties as a result of the attack.
As the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reported, 2 people were killed as a result of the shelling of Kostyantynivka.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-