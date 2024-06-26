Russians struck Selydove in Donetsk region with aerial bomb

On June 26, the Russian army dropped an FAB-500 aerial bomb on the village of Selydove in the Donetsk region.

As a result of the Russian attack, the infrastructure in the village of Selydove was damaged

As a result of the attack of the Russian army, the administrative building of the State Emergency Service unit, six five-story and 37 private residential buildings, as well as a private car were damaged.

Donetsk RMA also plans to force the population to evacuate from Toretsk. The reason is that Russian troops are very close to the city, and it is constantly under fire.

Russian troops struck a high-rise building in Kherson

Russian occupiers attacked a residential quarter of Kherson, as a result of which a man was injured.

It hit in one of the apartments in the high-rise building. As a result of enemy shelling, a 72-year-old man from Kherson was injured, the report says. Share

A man in moderate condition was taken to the hospital by "ambulance" with a diagnosis of contusion, hand injury, explosive and craniocerebral injury.

In addition, Russian troops attacked a police checkpoint in the Kherson region, which resulted in the death of a law enforcement officer. The deceased was 36-year-old policeman Oleksandr Chuhun, who was left with his policewoman wife and 12-year-old daughter.