The Russian army fired on ICRC trucks in Donetsk region ― three Ukrainians were killed

On September 12, Russia attacked Virolyubivka in Donetsk region. Ular arrived on the cars of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Three full-time employees of the ICRC were killed, two were wounded.
Russia struck Red Cross trucks
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
Zelenskyi said that everything is absolutely obvious in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine: Russia carries evil, Ukraine protects life.
And if someone wants to hear "both sides", then in Russia it is perceived only as permission to continue killing.
The world must react firmly and principledly. One cannot remain indifferent to both countries and international organizations. Only together can the world force Russia to stop this terror and force Moscow to seek peace.
According to the data of the Ombudsman of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets, all employees were in the truck used to transport humanitarian aid.
The Prosecutor General's Office clarified that the Red Cross employees arrived in the settlement to give local residents fuel briquettes for heating their homes. At the time of the shelling, they were unloading the delivered aid.
Those who survived were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds and mine-explosive injuries. Both victims were taken to a medical facility, one of them is in serious condition.
Law enforcement officers opened proceedings under part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war. A pre-trial investigation is underway.
The bodies of men were recovered from the rubble of the hotel in Mykolaivka
Russian invaders dropped aerial bombs on a hotel in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, on September 7. As of 3:30 p.m. on September 8, at least two people are known to have died.
According to the representatives of the local authorities, at the time of the attack there were animal volunteers from Kharkiv who came to sterilize and vaccinate animals for free.
Subsequently, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office officially announced that the bodies of two men were unblocked from under the rubble of the hotel.
It is also reported that the Russian occupiers launched an attack with FAB-250 aerial bombs from the UMPK.
