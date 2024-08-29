The Russian army shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery — one person was killed and wounded

At least one person was killed and six were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian army in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, on August 29.

Russian occupiers shelled Kostyantynivka, there are victims

At least one person died and six were injured as a result of the shelling of Kostyantynivka. The city came under artillery fire again this afternoon. Share

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

The Russians hit a residential building: 5 high-rise buildings, a private house, a gas pipeline, a power line and a car were damaged.

Filashkin noted that Kostyantynivka is one of the most affected cities in Donetsk region, the enemy is shelling it almost every day.

The Russian army fired artillery at Ukrainian

On August 29, the occupiers launched an artillery bombardment of the city of Ukraine.

A married couple aged 56 and 62 were injured as a result of being hit by a weapon. These people were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries. Share

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).