The Russian army shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery — one person was killed and wounded
Ukraine
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
At least one person was killed and six were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian army in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, on August 29.

Points of attention

  • Multiple casualties, including one fatality and six injuries, occurred in Kostyantynivka due to the Russian army's artillery shelling.
  • The relentless attacks demonstrate a blatant disregard for the laws and customs of war, necessitating immediate international response to protect innocent lives.
  • The recent bombardment caused severe material damage to residential buildings, infrastructure, and civilians' property, exacerbating the dire humanitarian crisis in the city.
  • The victims, including a married couple aged 56 and 62, suffered mine-explosive injuries, prompting a criminal investigation for violations of war laws and customs.
  • The head of the Donetsk regional military administration emphasized the urgent need for decisive action to safeguard the residents of Kostyantynivka from further harm by the Russian occupiers.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

The Russians hit a residential building: 5 high-rise buildings, a private house, a gas pipeline, a power line and a car were damaged.

Filashkin noted that Kostyantynivka is one of the most affected cities in Donetsk region, the enemy is shelling it almost every day.

A married couple aged 56 and 62 were injured as a result of being hit by a weapon. These people were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

