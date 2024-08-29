The Russian army shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery — one person was killed and wounded

At least one person was killed and six were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian army in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, on August 29.
Russian occupiers shelled Kostyantynivka, there are victims
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.
The Russians hit a residential building: 5 high-rise buildings, a private house, a gas pipeline, a power line and a car were damaged.
Filashkin noted that Kostyantynivka is one of the most affected cities in Donetsk region, the enemy is shelling it almost every day.
The Russian army fired artillery at Ukrainian
On August 29, the occupiers launched an artillery bombardment of the city of Ukraine.
Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
