The Russian army shelled Slovyansk ― there are dead and wounded
Ukraine
The Russian army shelled Slovyansk ― there are dead and wounded

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Slovyansk
On the evening of October 7, the Russian army shelled Slovyansk, as a result of which six people were injured, including a two-year-old child. One person died.

The Russian army shelled Slovyansk: there are victims

At least 5 people were injured — these are the preliminary consequences of the shelling of Sloviansk. Among the injured is a 2-year-old girl, she received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

Later, Filashkin added that it is already known about six wounded.

It is noted that six high-rise buildings, an enterprise, an administrative building and 2 cars were damaged in the city as a result of the shelling.

Authorities and relevant services are working on the spot.

At 19:30 it became known that the number of victims had increased to 1 dead and 6 wounded.

The Russian Federation shelled the TPP in Slovyansk

Russian terrorists attacked the Slovyansk TPP on Easter.

Volodymyr Proskunin, deputy head of the Mykolaiv MBA, told Suspilno Donbas about this.

Today, May 5, at 10:35 a.m., the shelling of the Slavyanska TPP of Donbasenergo began. During the shelling, a number of objects on the territory of the station were damaged.


