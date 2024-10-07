The Russian army shelled Slovyansk ― there are dead and wounded

On the evening of October 7, the Russian army shelled Slovyansk, as a result of which six people were injured, including a two-year-old child. One person died.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

Later, Filashkin added that it is already known about six wounded.

It is noted that six high-rise buildings, an enterprise, an administrative building and 2 cars were damaged in the city as a result of the shelling.

Authorities and relevant services are working on the spot.

At 19:30 it became known that the number of victims had increased to 1 dead and 6 wounded.

The Russian Federation shelled the TPP in Slovyansk

Russian terrorists attacked the Slovyansk TPP on Easter.

Volodymyr Proskunin, deputy head of the Mykolaiv MBA, told Suspilno Donbas about this.